Tamil Nadu government sanctions two PHCs for Udumalai tribals

TIRUPPUR: People living in fifteen tribal settlements in Udumalaipet will soon get access to localised health care as the government has sanctioned two Primary Health Centre (PHCs) in the region. Once opened, the centres will spare the tribal people the arduous 40 kilometre journey to the nearest town for treatment.
District Collector T Christuraj told TNIE “The health department has sanctioned two Primary health centres (PHC) in tribal settlements in Udumalaipet. A sum of Rs 40 lakh each has been allocated for constructing the centres. We will soon identify suitable locations to build the centres.”
Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) Dr K Jagadeesh Kumar said, “There aren’t any medical facilities in the tribal settlements and the people have to travel far to access health care. Highlighting their difficulties, they submitted a proposal for a road and PHC several months ago, and we supported them. After completing the procedures, the health department approved the construction of two Primary health centres. Four medical staff including three nurses and health volunteers will be placed in each PHC and they will be on round-the-clock duty. All kinds of first aid and emergency treatments will be offered to tribals. Besides, the medical staff will be involved in carrying out the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme works.”
Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association treasurer N Manikandan welcomed the development. “More than 4,500 people are living in the 15 settlements.
The lack of medical facilities was a big problem. All tribal settlements are located deep inside the forest areas, and the people have to take different routes to get medical treatment. For example, tribals from Mavadapu, Kuzhipatti, Mel Kurumalai, Kurumalai and Poochikotamparai have to travel more than 60 kilometres to reach the PHC in Erisanampatti village in Udumalaipet. A PHC at either Mavadapu or Kuzhipatti will help them.”