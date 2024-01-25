Tamil Nadu government sanctions two PHCs for Udumalai tribals

TIRUPPUR: People living in fifteen tribal settlements in Udumalaipet will soon get access to localised health care as the government has sanctioned two Primary Health Centre (PHCs) in the region. Once opened, the centres will spare the tribal people the arduous 40 kilometre journey to the nearest town for treatment.

District Collector T Christuraj told TNIE “The health department has sanctioned two Primary health centres (PHC) in tribal settlements in Udumalaipet. A sum of Rs 40 lakh each has been allocated for constructing the centres. We will soon identify suitable locations to build the centres.”