Three kids take up 18-km expedition for a ‘sea’ change

CHENNAI: Raising awareness on the threats of plastic pollution on marine life and the importance of ‘saving oceans’, three children of the same family on Wednesday carried out a swimming expedition of 18 km, from Neelankarai to Marina.

With this feat on National Girl Child Day, the cousins --AV Kavi Ashvathan (14), TA Thaaragai Aarathana (9) and DH Nishvik (7)--have entered Assist World Records to become the first children in the age group to make such an attempt in Bay of Bengal. The children began their breaststroke swimming at 7.35 am from Neelankarai and reached the finish point at Marina at 12.55 pm, thereby completing 21 km distance in 5.25 hours.