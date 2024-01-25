Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: India-Russia trade quadrupled this fiscal

CHENNAI: The bilateral trade between India and Russia, which was around $10 billion, has quadrupled and reached $ 44.4 billion during the current financial year, said Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Speaking to the reporters after inaugurating the India-Russia workshop in Chennai for the operationalisation of the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) on Wednesday, he added that the EMC will be operationalised not just between Vladivostok and Chennai, but from all east coast ports of the country to the Far East ports of Russia.

Flanked by Russian Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Artic Anatoly Yuryevich Bobrakov, Shipping secretary T K Ramachandran, Chennai Port Authority Chairman Sunil Paliwal and Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai Oleg Avdeev, the minister said that a study conducted by Chennai Port has identified five commodities—coal, crude oil, LNG, fertilisers and containers— which will benefit India with the operationalisation of EMC.

“Energy, agriculture and manufacturing sectors will gain from reduced energy and logistics costs and improved export competitiveness. India is targeting 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of coking coal, 8 MMTPA of crude, 3 MMTPA of LNG, 1.5 MMTPA of fertilizers and 227, 725 TEUs of containers through EMC by the year 2042,” he said.