Unseasonal rains hit harvest season again, rue Tamil Nadu farmers

RAMANATHAPURAM: Even as many farmers in the district are gearing up to harvest paddy, some farmers are ruing over the crop losses that occurred after the recent rains in January. Even though the crop damage was limited to 1,500 hectares as per the enumeration, farmers stated that more areas have faced crop damage, and action should be taken to compensate for the losses.
Among the largest paddy cultivation regions, samba paddy was cultivated on over 1.39 lakh hectares in Ramanathapuram. Although it began as a successive season, cultivation was hit due to unseasonal rains. Earlier, the unseasonal rains and flood situation in December 2023 had caused crop damage of over 33% on nearly 11,000 hectares. A report on crop damage was also sent to the government to seek compensation.
With crops nearing the harvest stage, farmers had hoped to complete the season on a positive note. However, the unseasonal rains in January wreaked havoc across several blocks, including Kamudhi and Kadaladi.
“Several thousand hectares of harvest-ready crops in the district have been hit due to slurry soil. Despite spending more than Rs 20,000 per hectare through the season, unseasonal rains just some days before the harvest have spoiled the season. Last year, we struggled due to a lack of water. This year, we are facing trouble due to excess water. We demand the state government to provide compensation for farmers in Ramnad district on priority. Since water is available now, farmers have a chance to sow the crop again,” said MSK Bakkianathan, president of the Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association.
Meanwhile, senior officials of the agriculture department in Ramanathapuram told TNIE that reports of crop damage in December have already been sent to the government. In the second week of January, rains caused damage in some blocks. The department is carrying out an enumeration and the reports will be sent to the government soon to seek compensation. Officials stated that some farmers have started harvesting their crops across the district.