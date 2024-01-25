Unseasonal rains hit harvest season again, rue Tamil Nadu farmers

RAMANATHAPURAM: Even as many farmers in the district are gearing up to harvest paddy, some farmers are ruing over the crop losses that occurred after the recent rains in January. Even though the crop damage was limited to 1,500 hectares as per the enumeration, farmers stated that more areas have faced crop damage, and action should be taken to compensate for the losses.

Among the largest paddy cultivation regions, samba paddy was cultivated on over 1.39 lakh hectares in Ramanathapuram. Although it began as a successive season, cultivation was hit due to unseasonal rains. Earlier, the unseasonal rains and flood situation in December 2023 had caused crop damage of over 33% on nearly 11,000 hectares. A report on crop damage was also sent to the government to seek compensation.

With crops nearing the harvest stage, farmers had hoped to complete the season on a positive note. However, the unseasonal rains in January wreaked havoc across several blocks, including Kamudhi and Kadaladi.