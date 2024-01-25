Untold miseries of Vellalanvilai flood victims

THOOTHUKUDI: The flood-hit residents of Vellalanvilai panchayat, whose houses continue to remain inundated since the past 38 days, have lost hope as the state government has stopped its efforts to dewater the region, coupled with the panchayat ceasing to supply food for the victims.
Vellalanvilai village, a remote hamlet located 6 km from Udangudi, was totally submerged in the recent flood following a massive breach in the Sadayaneri tank on December 18, when the district witnessed unprecedented rainfall. The water level rose to 13 feet and even 20 feet in certain places. Despite efforts to dewater by transferring excess water to the nearby Vellalanvilai Theri forest near Zion Nagar, the hamlet remained flooded, forcing people to move to relatives' houses and other rental accommodations.
"Two streets consisting of 23 families were heavily affected as their houses got submerged completely. Two dozen houses are still underwater and many residents were unable to recover materials from their homes. As many as 11 houses on the Vellalanvilai-Manadu road, seven on Thekku theru and four on Mela theru are still under water. Among them, three clay structure houses topped with mud tiles, got flattened," sources said.
The district administration had deployed seven heavy motors, roughly constituting 500 HP, to remove the water within a span of 30 days. However, the motor companies lifted their motors back due to their necessities a few days ago. "The water level came down to six-feet after a month-long dewatering process. Still, the motors should be deployed for one more month to dewater the hamlet completely. The stinky water has also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes," said Samuel Gnanapal, a flood victim.
"We were provided accommodation at Holy Trinity CSI church where the panchayat supplied food and essentials. However, the civic body stopped the aid citing lack of funds," said another victim, adding that they are now forced to take refuge at relatives' houses.
Meanwhile, the disgruntled villagers blamed the district administration for failing to address their grievances. "During a meeting held at Tiruchendur taluk office on December 26, 2023, six resolutions were passed to provide welfare assistance, to deploy electric motors, to grant new houses for victims among others. However, the administration has failed to do so," said Sivakumar, a resident.
The residents also claimed that Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan did not visit the village after December 23. Though the minister instructed the civic bodies to remove the water earlier, he did not bother about the Vellalanvilai families after Udangudi-Paramankurichi road was freed of stagnation, alleged the public. It is pertinent to note that the minister's native village *Thandapathu is one kilometre away from Vellalanvilai village.
Speaking to TNIE, Vellalanvilai panchayat president Rajarathinam said the dewatering process was futile, as water from other places started seeping into the region and hence it was stopped. "Following a peace meeting held under Tiruchendur RDO on January 2, `1 lakh was sanctioned to arrange 1,000 sandbags to be placed around the houses reeling under water. "However, the move also failed to cease water. We managed to source `3.5 lakh from well wishers to serve food to the flood-hit people for 21 days. All the efforts to dewater have been stopped now, leaving the flood waters to evaporate under the scorching sun," he added.
Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was not available for comments.