Untold miseries of Vellalanvilai flood victims

THOOTHUKUDI: The flood-hit residents of Vellalanvilai panchayat, whose houses continue to remain inundated since the past 38 days, have lost hope as the state government has stopped its efforts to dewater the region, coupled with the panchayat ceasing to supply food for the victims.



Vellalanvilai village, a remote hamlet located 6 km from Udangudi, was totally submerged in the recent flood following a massive breach in the Sadayaneri tank on December 18, when the district witnessed unprecedented rainfall. The water level rose to 13 feet and even 20 feet in certain places. Despite efforts to dewater by transferring excess water to the nearby Vellalanvilai Theri forest near Zion Nagar, the hamlet remained flooded, forcing people to move to relatives' houses and other rental accommodations.



"Two streets consisting of 23 families were heavily affected as their houses got submerged completely. Two dozen houses are still underwater and many residents were unable to recover materials from their homes. As many as 11 houses on the Vellalanvilai-Manadu road, seven on Thekku theru and four on Mela theru are still under water. Among them, three clay structure houses topped with mud tiles, got flattened," sources said.



The district administration had deployed seven heavy motors, roughly constituting 500 HP, to remove the water within a span of 30 days. However, the motor companies lifted their motors back due to their necessities a few days ago. "The water level came down to six-feet after a month-long dewatering process. Still, the motors should be deployed for one more month to dewater the hamlet completely. The stinky water has also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes," said Samuel Gnanapal, a flood victim.