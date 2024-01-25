Vulture population across three south states rises to 320; maximum nesting found in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A synchronised vulture population estimation was carried out in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala for the second time and the results show a remarkable increase in numbers. The ground teams were able to count 320 individuals, compared to 246 during the last census.

Tamil Nadu continues to remain the preferable nesting and foraging ground for these critically-endangered scavenging birds. As per the census data, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) recorded the highest vulture population of 78 in the entire landscape, followed by Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve - 70, Bandipur tiger Reserve in Karnataka - 65 vultures, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary - 51.

There is a sizable population in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve and also Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve. The Nellai forest division in Tirunelveli is the only place where four numbers of Egyptian vultures were sighted.

Five vulture species are found in the landscape, of which the most prominent one is White-rumped vulture that accounted for 217 of the total population of 320. Moyar valley in MTR is the prime nesting habitat for vultures.