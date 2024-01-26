A year after Dalits enter temple in TN, caste Hindus get new idol

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Inter-community strife has raised tensions at Thenmudaiyur village in Tiruvannamalai district after the placement of a new bronze idol by caste Hindus upset over the entry of Schedule Caste (SC) villagers to the Muthumariamman Temple at Thenmudaiyur early last year.
SC people claim that the new idol was erected by the other community at another place away from the temple in response to their temple entry after decades-long wait.
Caste Hindus erected a separate Muthumariiaman idol and took it in a procession on January 22. Kupendran, a resident, expressed his distress, stating, “The creation of a separate idol solely because of our entry into the temple is disheartening, and a specific faction within the caste Hindus is responsible for this action.”
SC residents also claim that caste Hindus openly refuse to touch or worship the idol revered by the Dalit community. “A caste Hindu individual openly stated to me that they wouldn’t touch idols worshipped by the SC residents,” said Sathya Seelan, another villager.
On January 30, 2023, SC residents entered the Muthumariamman temple for the first time in over 70 years. Their entry was facilitated by the Tiruvannamalai district Collector, superintendent of police, and Revenue Divisional Officer, with over 300 police personnel deployed to ensure peace in the village. However, some SC residents allege that the caste hindu’s in the village have been boycotting them in various ways since the temple was opened to them.
The Muthumariamman Temple is owned by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR& CE) Department and has been under their control for the past three decades. It is the site of the 11-day Pongal festival celebrated by caste Hindus. Dalits here have long sought to participate in the festivities. The SC residents are in a majority in the village with a population of about 2,500. However, it is home to over 7,000 people from over 11 caste groups.
A petition opposing SC residents’ participation in post-Pongal festival celebrations within the temple premises has been submitted by caste Hindus to the HR &CE department, alleging potential law and order issues. Muthuvel, a villager, stated that they are seeking permission for a post-Pongal celebration from the police, but the police directed them to obtain permission from the HR and CE office in Tiruvannamalai.
Nallathambi, a former Panchayat president from the caste Hindu community, said they crafted a separate idol to prevent potential law and order problems. “Some residents might be involved in arguments; to prevent that, we created the idol.”
The CPM demanded inclusive post-Pongal celebrations. “Tiruvannamalai SP and Collector had enabled their entry into the temple. However, it is imperative that post-Pongal celebrations be inclusive, ensuring equal participation for all. The rights of SC people must be safeguarded,” Sivakumar, the Tiruvannamalai District Secretary of CPM, told TNIE.
Jothi Lakshmi, Assistant HR and CE Commissioner in Tiruvannamalai, said, “The Muthumariamman temple is open daily for worship. However, we received petitions from both sides, and a decision regarding the post-Pongal festival issue will be made after a peace talk between both communities.”
Tiruvannamalai DSP Dr K Karthikeyan told TNIE that a decision in this matter is dependent on the collector. Efforts will be made to resolve the issue at Thenmudaiyur village.
Despite attempts to contact, there was no response from Tiruvannamalai district Collector B Murugeshan to TNIE.