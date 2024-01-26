A year after Dalits enter temple in TN, caste Hindus get new idol

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Inter-community strife has raised tensions at Thenmudaiyur village in Tiruvannamalai district after the placement of a new bronze idol by caste Hindus upset over the entry of Schedule Caste (SC) villagers to the Muthumariamman Temple at Thenmudaiyur early last year.

SC people claim that the new idol was erected by the other community at another place away from the temple in response to their temple entry after decades-long wait.

Caste Hindus erected a separate Muthumariiaman idol and took it in a procession on January 22. Kupendran, a resident, expressed his distress, stating, “The creation of a separate idol solely because of our entry into the temple is disheartening, and a specific faction within the caste Hindus is responsible for this action.”

SC residents also claim that caste Hindus openly refuse to touch or worship the idol revered by the Dalit community. “A caste Hindu individual openly stated to me that they wouldn’t touch idols worshipped by the SC residents,” said Sathya Seelan, another villager.