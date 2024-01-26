Actor Vijayakant gets posthumous Padma Bhushan

CHENNAI: DMDK founder and actor Vijayakant was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, along with 16 others, on Thursday by the union government. He was part of more than 150 films and founded the DMDK in the year 2005.

Veteran actor and dancer Vyjayantimala (90) and Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam (80) were among the Padma Vibhushan awardees.