After encounter of rowdy, accomplice’s wife flags life-threat in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of two history sheeters associated with another rowdy who was killed in an encounter near Sriperumbudur on September 16, 2023, the wife of one of the accused has posted a video on social media saying the police officers must be held responsible if something tragic happens to the duo.
The police said that there are several pending cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnap, and assault, against the arrested A+ category rowdies V Chandru (25) and V Balachander (27) from Kancheepuram.
The police alleged that the accused were seen with A Vishwanathan alias Kulla Vishwa on the day of his encounter and was arrested from Arakkonam where they were in a hideout for the past four months. Vishwa was shot by the police after he allegedly retaliated when asked to surrender.
In the viral video, Chandru’s wife said that her husband and brother-in-law were arrested and if anything happens to them, Sriperumbudur DSP and Kancheepuram SP must be held responsible.
A senior police officer confirmed the arrest and said that further investigation is on.