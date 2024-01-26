After encounter of rowdy, accomplice’s wife flags life-threat in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of two history sheeters associated with another rowdy who was killed in an encounter near Sriperumbudur on September 16, 2023, the wife of one of the accused has posted a video on social media saying the police officers must be held responsible if something tragic happens to the duo.

The police said that there are several pending cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnap, and assault, against the arrested A+ category rowdies V Chandru (25) and V Balachander (27) from Kancheepuram.