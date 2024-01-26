Be brave, be proud, face challenges without bowing down to anyone: Telangana Governor

CHENNAI: “To be considered eligible for a post, we have to work 10–20 times more than men. But if an opportunity is given to a woman, she will definitely excel,” said Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

After addressing a packed audience during her opening speech at the 26th edition of the Devi Awards 2024, she handed over the awards to 11 high-achieving women.

“As a Chancellor of universities, I have noticed that female students choose certain degrees to be valued in the marriage market,” she said, adding that young women should be given the opportunity to take up challenging courses.