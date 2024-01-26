Can’t charge interest for filing of late return if GST is paid on time: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that if the amount equal to GST dues is paid into the credit of the electronic credit ledger (ECL) of a tax assessee before the due date for filing returns, the assessee is discharged of the tax liability. As a result, interest cannot be claimed for the period of delay in filing of the returns.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the ruling recently while quashing the recovery notice issued to Eicher Motors Limited, manufacturer of Royal Enfield motorcycles, by the Superintendent of GST and Central Excises, Chennai.

The company had faced challenges in transitioning accumulated balance of Rs 33.87 crore as CENVAT credit to the GST regime due to technical glitches during switch over phase. Despite timely depositing of GST amounts in the ECL within due dates, the petitioner encountered difficulties in filing returns for July to December 2017. After revising the GST TRAN-1 and settling the transitioned credit, the petitioner filed all returns by January 2018.