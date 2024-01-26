Former DMK district secretary dies by suicide

COIMBATORE: Former DMK Coimbatore district secretary R Krishnan alias Paiya Gounder (65) died by suicide at his farmhouse near Kalapatti on Thursday morning. Police said he took the extreme step allegedly over some issues in the family.
In his condolence statement, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin stated that Krishnan would be remembered for the welfare works he carried out in the Kavundampalayam constituency.
Krishnan lived on Pillayar Kovil Street in Kalappatti and managed the family’s farming and real estate business. On Wednesday he stayed in the farm house on Kalappatti - Kurumbapalayam road.
On Thursday morning, workers found him dead and informed his family. He was taken to a private hospital near Airport but was declared dead. The body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem, said police. Kovilpalayam police registered a case.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.