Gang loots Rs 13L from house in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A gang of twelve persons came in two cars and looted Rs 13 lakh in cash and more than 50 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewels from a house at RS Puram on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the heist took place between 1 and 2 pm on Thursday, when the family of three and a maid were in the house. The gang tied up the people and gagged them before committing the crime, police said.

According to police, Kamalesh Modi (50), his wife Roopal (45) and his son Mihir (22) live in the house located on West Arockiyasamy Road. Kamalesh and Mihir are engaged in cotton business and used to procure cotton from Rajasthan, Gujarat.