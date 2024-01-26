Gang loots Rs 13L from house in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A gang of twelve persons came in two cars and looted Rs 13 lakh in cash and more than 50 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewels from a house at RS Puram on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the heist took place between 1 and 2 pm on Thursday, when the family of three and a maid were in the house. The gang tied up the people and gagged them before committing the crime, police said.
According to police, Kamalesh Modi (50), his wife Roopal (45) and his son Mihir (22) live in the house located on West Arockiyasamy Road. Kamalesh and Mihir are engaged in cotton business and used to procure cotton from Rajasthan, Gujarat.
Kamalesh had gone to the Marudhamalai temple on Thursday morning. His wife, son and maids were in the house. Around 12.30 pm, a 12 member gang that came in two cars and a bike and entered the residence. They gagged the people and tied them up with a rope and took away cash and jewels. The gang also took away mobile phones from them.
The victims managed to untie themselves and alerted police 30 minutes later. RS Puram police formed five special teams to investigate the case. “The staff of the company, workers of the house and the people who were in their recent contact are being interrogated. Also, we have traced the details of the vehicles involved in the dacoity, “ said a police officer.