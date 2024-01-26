Justice League: Check for unauthorised commercial activities at Palani temple giriveedhi, says Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the joint commissioner of the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple and Palani tahsildar to ensure that no unauthorised commercial activities are conducted in the 'giriveedhi', or around the temple, and sought a compliance report on February 7.



The direction was issued by a bench of justices, D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, after perusing the reports submitted by the joint commissioner as well as the Palani municipality commissioner, in a batch of petitions, including a contempt petition, filed in connection with the issue.

The bench also asked for further reports from the monitoring committee, which was appointed by Justice V Bharathidasan, to help in coming up with a permanent solution.