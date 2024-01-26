One year on, TN fisherman injured in Indian Navy firing struggles to make ends meet

MAYILADUTHURAI: “I still cannot understand what my fault is that my family and I are left struggling to make ends meet,” said K Veeravel, laying crippled at his house in Vanagiri of Sirkazhi taluk in the district. In October 2022, the 31-year-old fell victim to a volley of bullets fired at him and nine others by the Indian Navy while the group was fishing near Palk Bay.

The attack left him injured on the left thigh and the left portion of the abdomen. With his body “refusing to cooperate”, Veeravel’s family now struggles to make ends meet with the monthly salary of Rs 3,000 his wife draws as the breadwinner.

Veeravel was inflicted with the life-changing injuries when he along with nine others put out to sea from Karaikal harbour in a trawler on October 15, 2022. Around 3 am on October 21, the Indian Navy patrolling in INS Bangaram 165 apprehended the group near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).