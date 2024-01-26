Plea seeking action against illegal quarries in Karur: Madras HC's notice to govt

Following the inspection, Kulithalai's revenue divisional officer imposed a penalty of Rs 23.54 crore on Palaniyandi for engaging in illegal mining of nearly 5.36 lakh cubic metre of rough stones in excess, despite the expiry of the lease period.



While the MLA is yet to pay the said penalty amount, quarry activities continue to take place at the said site, the petitioner claimed. He added that this was the case in several quarries that he visited in the district. If the situation persists, the district would lose its natural resources and become uninhabitable, Ezhilarasu added and sought action against the illegal quarry operations.



A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to next week for the government's response.