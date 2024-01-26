Republic Day fete on Marina: Governor unfurls Tricolour; CM presents awards

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi unfurled the National Flag on Marina on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of the country in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. A low-flying helicopter of the Indian Air Force showered rose petals on the gathered crowd.
At around 7.50 a.m., the CM arrived at the venue for the Republic Day parade and drove past the enclosures for invitees, greeting the public. Later, the CM received Governor RN Ravi at the saluting base. During the ceremonial march past, the governor took the salute.
The CM presented various awards to the recipients and took a group photo with them. Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, a website which has been analysing the veracity of the information emanating from social media and posting genuine information received the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award. Zubair was born in Thally panchayat in Krishnagiri district and at present lives in Bengaluru.
The citation for the award said that in March 2023, there was a rapid spread on social media that migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. After verifying the authenticity of the video footage, Zubair published on his website Alt News website that the footage in the video posted on social media had not actually taken place in Tamil Nadu and thus stopped the spread of rumours against Tamil Nadu and acted to prevent violence caused by caste, religion, race and language in Tamil Nadu. In appreciation of the services rendered by him in the maintenance of communal harmony, Zubair was honoured with the above award.
S Balamurugan, a farmer from Pollampatti village in Salem district received C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award for the 2022-23. The farmer has cultivated paddy under the System of Rice Intensification method continuously.
The other recipients honoured by the CM on the occasion:
CM's Special Award to U Aayi Ammal alias Poornam from Madurai district who recently donated her land for a government school;
Anna medal for gallantry to Yasaar Arafat, Singithurai, Kayalpattinam, Thoothukudi district; D Daniel Selvasingh from Tirunelveli district; S Sivakumar, Tahsildar, Srivaikundam taluk, Thoothukudi district;
Gandhi Adigal Police Medal to: G Shashank Sai, Superintendent of Police, Villupuram district, B Kasiviswanathan, DSP, Central Intelligence Unit, South, Chennai KM Muniyasamy, Inspector, Red Hills Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Avadi Police Commissionerate, Chennai district. A Pandian, SI, Central Intelligence Unit Madurai Zone, K Ranganathan, Head Constable, Ranipet Police Station
CM's Trophies for best police stations:
First prize: Madurai city
Second prize: Namakkal district
Third prize: Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli city