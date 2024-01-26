Republic Day fete on Marina: Governor unfurls Tricolour; CM presents awards

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi unfurled the National Flag on Marina on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of the country in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. A low-flying helicopter of the Indian Air Force showered rose petals on the gathered crowd.

At around 7.50 a.m., the CM arrived at the venue for the Republic Day parade and drove past the enclosures for invitees, greeting the public. Later, the CM received Governor RN Ravi at the saluting base. During the ceremonial march past, the governor took the salute.

The CM presented various awards to the recipients and took a group photo with them. Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, a website which has been analysing the veracity of the information emanating from social media and posting genuine information received the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award. Zubair was born in Thally panchayat in Krishnagiri district and at present lives in Bengaluru.