Tamil Nadu: 3 lakh devotees throng Tiruchendur Temple for Thaipoosam festival

Following Thaipoosam, the Tiruchendur temple gates were opened at 1 am, and the Viswarooba deepa arathanai was held at 1.30 am. By 12.30 pm the deity reached Thaipoosa Mandapam, where the consecration ceremony took place. Later, the deity, enthroned on a golden vahan, was taken around the temple offering a glimpse to the devotees who stood waiting for hours.

In the wake of the festival, celebrated on the first full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, the Tiruchendur temple city was struck by heavy traffic and over 300 police personnel were deployed for crowd management. Though the festival is famous in Tamil Nadu's Palani Murugan temple, the Tiruchendur temple has gained traction among Hindu devotees since the past four years, said sources.

Meanwhile, in Dindigul, lakhs of devotees, many carrying kavadis, celebrated the festival in Thandayuthapani Murugan Temple in Palani on Thursday. Officials of the police and revenue departments jointly provided all the required facilities to the pilgrims, sources added.