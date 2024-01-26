Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, Congress expedite work on election manifesto

On how the AIADMK could fulfil its promises to be made in the election manifesto since it is not in power and also not in alliance with the BJP which is in power at the centre, Viswanathan said, “There is no connection between the manifesto and the alliance. All political parties used to release their manifesto for every election.

They face the elections without projecting their prime minister candidate. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the welfare of Tamil Nadu will be our ‘PM candidate.’ We will list the issues of people in the manifesto and promise to work on them.” Viswanathan said the next meeting of the manifesto committee will be held soon.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including former union minister P Chidambaram, TNCC president KS Alagiri, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai listened to views of various organisations, farmers, and other sectors at a meeting.