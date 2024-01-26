Tamil Nadu: Thoppur accident highlights need for elevated corridor

DHARMAPURI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of four people in a four-vehicle pile-up on the Thoppur ghat road and announced exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

On Wednesday, around 4:50 pm, a paddy laden truck went out of control , and collided with two trucks and ran over two cars. The accident left four people dead and eight injured. Police identified the deceased as J Vimalkumar (30), V Anusha (22), A Manju (45) and V Jenifer (30) all natives of Jayankondam from Ariyalur.

Eight people including five adults and three children suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to various hospitals in Salem. Their condition is stable, police said.

It took the toll plaza staff nearly 12 hours to clear the NH 44 road between Salem and Dharmapuri, with traffic diverted through a single lane. The accident has put the spotlight on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposal to build an elevated corridor in the stretch at a cost of Rs 775 crore. In 2022, NHAI declared the Thoppur Ghat road as a black spot due to the regular frequency of accidents involving heavy commercial vehicles.