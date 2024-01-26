TN: Melapalayam sub-registrar suspended over illegal registration of documents

In the proceedings, the inspector general of registration, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, said that an inquiry into the grave charges against M Ravikumar of Palayamkottai registration district was contemplated, and in the circumstances of the case, it was necessary in public interest to place him under suspension from service, under sub-rule (1) of Rule 17 (e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, until further orders. Oliver further added that Ravikumar shall not leave his headquarters in Palayamkottai without obtaining prior permission of the authority concerned.



Meanwhile, Rayan said that in another incident, Ravikumar had illegally registered land in his father-in-law's name.

"A case in this connection was registered by the city crime branch police, and some arrests were already recorded in that connection," Rayan added.