Badrappan dedicates honour to all folk artists

COIMBATORE: Valli Oyil Kummi exponent M Badrappan, who has been conferred for Padma Shri by the union government, has dedicated the award to all folk artists.

The 87-year-old from Dasampalayam near Thekkampatti panchayat in Mettupalayam is an expert in the ancient Tamil folk dance and song form which depicts stories about Lord Muruga and Valli. He lives with his daughter Muthammal after the death of his wife and son.

Badrappan was instrumental in helping women break the glass ceiling and perform Valli Oyil Kummi in the late 1960s, which till then was considered as a male- dominated art form. The Tamil Nadu government honoured him by conferring the Kalaimamani award in 2019.