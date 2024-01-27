Badrappan dedicates honour to all folk artists

COIMBATORE: Valli Oyil Kummi exponent M Badrappan, who has been conferred for Padma Shri by the union government, has dedicated the award to all folk artists.
The 87-year-old from Dasampalayam near Thekkampatti panchayat in Mettupalayam is an expert in the ancient Tamil folk dance and song form which depicts stories about Lord Muruga and Valli. He lives with his daughter Muthammal after the death of his wife and son.
Badrappan was instrumental in helping women break the glass ceiling and perform Valli Oyil Kummi in the late 1960s, which till then was considered as a male- dominated art form. The Tamil Nadu government honoured him by conferring the Kalaimamani award in 2019.
Speaking to TNIE, “I was initiated into folk arts in 1960 by Thottana Gounder who was from my village. He taught me how to act in the play Harichandra. But after 1960, the play could not be taken to the masses. Due to its tragic visuals, people liked it less. After that, my guru sent me to Thirumoopa Gounder who lived at Mopperipalayam in Mettupalayam. He taught me Valli Kummi. I learned the art from him in my 20s. I have been involved in this art for over 60 years. The art form should not perish, we have to pass it to the next generation.”
Talking about his Padma Shri, Badrappan said, “I am not the only one responsible for the honour. I dedicate this award to all the veteran pioneers who travelled with me and who died and who are still practising this art somewhere today.”