Coimbatore corporations ramps up tax collection drive

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to hold special tax collection camps and keep the tax collection centres open on Saturday and Sunday in order to ramp up the tax collection ahead of the end of the financial year on March 31.

The tax collection in the current financial year, 2023-24, has been moving at a snail’s pace as the civic body officials were assigned with other works including those of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme.