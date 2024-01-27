Coimbatore corporations ramps up tax collection drive

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to hold special tax collection camps and keep the tax collection centres open on Saturday and Sunday in order to ramp up the tax collection ahead of the end of the financial year on March 31.
The tax collection in the current financial year, 2023-24, has been moving at a snail’s pace as the civic body officials were assigned with other works including those of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said in a release, “Considering the convenience of people to pay all types of taxes such as property tax, vacant land tax, business tax and drinking water charges up to the second half of the current financial year 2023-2024, special tax collection camps are to be conducted from 9 am to 3 pm on January 27 and 28 (Saturday and Sunday) in the corporation areas.
Accordingly, special tax collection camps will be held for the next two days at Ondipudur customs ground under Ward 57 in East Zone, Seeranayakanpalayam Mariamman Koil Street at Ward 75 in West Zone, Konavaikalpalayam Municipal Corporation Middle School at the 85th Ward of the South Zone in Podanur,
All-Housing Welfare Societies Federation Office at Kuniyamuthur in Ward 87, Amman Kovil Road Agpu Commercial Complex as well as Subramaniampalayam anganwadi centre under Ward 15 in the North Zone of the municipal corporation. Camps will also be conducted at the Public Park on Sankara Narayanasamy Road in Ward 32 of the Central Zone, Perumal Koil Road Corporation Commercial Complex in Ward 62, Kempatty Colony Corporation High School in Ward 80, Dahad Islam School in GM Nagar at Ward 84 on Saturday (January 27) and Sunday (January 28).
A special tax collection camp will be held solely on Saturday at the Karpaga Vinayagar temple complex in Devanga Nagar in Ward 35 of the West Zone. Apart from this, till March 31, all tax collection centres will function as usual on Saturdays and Sundays except on government holidays from 9 am to 3 pm. People are advised to make use of this facility and pay the taxes as soon as possible.”