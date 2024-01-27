E-autos soon for police patrol in Coimbatore city

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have finally decided to put to use the two battery-operated auto-rickshaws that were donated by a private company for patrolling. On Friday, city police commissioner inspected the autorickshaw. Four police personnel including the driver can travel at a time in each vehicle.

The vehicles were not deployed and were parked at the Police Recruit School (PRS) campus for the last seven months, due to some hassles in obtaining registration from the transport department.