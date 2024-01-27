Evidence urges Stalin not to grant bail to Pallavaram MLA's son, daughter-in-law for torturing SC girl

MADURAI: A Kathir, executive director of Evidence, an NGO working for Dalit rights, urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to take steps to ensure that DMK Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi's son Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlina Anne, who were recently arrested for allegedly brutally torturing an 18-year-old SC girl, are not granted bail.
Addressing media persons here on Friday, Kathir appreciated the Tamil Nadu police for arresting the accused and said they must be put under judicial custody until the charge sheet is filed. He stated that Evidence has been extending all sorts of legal support to the victim. "She has been given psychological counselling for the past 10 days, and provided with Rs 1.5 lakh as financial assistance. On Thursday, 10 doctors examined her health condition thoroughly," he said.
Kathir further accused the state government of not announcing any compensation for the victim and urged the chief minister to provide her a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the SC/ST common fund. "Of the amount, Rs 25 lakh must be collected as fine from the accused. Also, the government should come forward to bear the educational expenses of the victim and her brother. It should make efforts to rescue the children who are facing similar situations across the state and country," he said.
He also urged the government to hear the case in Villupuram District Court, and demanded the accused must be booked under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and sections 3(1)(h) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.