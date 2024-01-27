Evidence urges Stalin not to grant bail to Pallavaram MLA's son, daughter-in-law for torturing SC girl

Kathir further accused the state government of not announcing any compensation for the victim and urged the chief minister to provide her a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the SC/ST common fund. "Of the amount, Rs 25 lakh must be collected as fine from the accused. Also, the government should come forward to bear the educational expenses of the victim and her brother. It should make efforts to rescue the children who are facing similar situations across the state and country," he said.



He also urged the government to hear the case in Villupuram District Court, and demanded the accused must be booked under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and sections 3(1)(h) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.