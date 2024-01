CHENNAI: The clash of ideologies between Governor RN Ravi and the DMK played out again at the Republic Day ceremony held in Chennai on Friday. While the governor invoked Lord Ram and Bharatiya in his R-Day address, the state government cocked a snook at the BJP by presenting communal harmony award to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of AltNews, who is known for his run-ins with Hindu outfits.