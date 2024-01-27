Grama sabha delayed, officials absent for third year in a row, say Ariyalur villagers

ARIYALUR: Residents of Periya Thirukonam panchayat here allege that the grama sabha meeting held on Friday to discuss various issues was delayed by an hour and saw meagre participation due to the lackadaisical attitude of authorities.

This situation has been prevailing for the last 3 years, they added. Over 900 families live in the Periya Thirukonam, Chetti Thirukonam and Kamarajapuram villages in the panchayat. The residents face various problems such as non-disposal of garbage, dirty drinking water tanks, and seepage of sewage water into water bodies.

Residents had brought up the issues before the panchayat, Ariyalur BDO and collectorate several times, but to no avail. The villagers said that they were planning to pass a resolution regarding amenities in the meeting held at Kamarajapuram and led by Panchayat President R Ravikumar.