Has Chennai missed the bus? it’s time to step on the gas

A year ago, I had to see a surgeon in Chennai. When I told him what I do — guide cities in creating better public transport — his face lit up. “Those good old days,” he said, “when I could go anywhere on Pallavan transport.” I have gotten the same reaction from almost everyone, aged fifty or more, I have met in Chennai. The state-run city bus service — which has since been renamed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation — used to be the city’s lifeline. Buses were everywhere and took you wherever you wanted to go. Everyone trusted them. That is, till two decades ago.

Chennai has since doubled in size and population. But its bus fleet has remained stagnant. Today, less than 3,500 buses serve this mega city of over 1.2 crore people, a mere three buses for every 10,000 residents. Cities of comparable size, like Singapore or London, have four times as many buses per capita.

A study by my team showed that only 6 out of 10 Chennaites could find a bus, often infrequent, within a 10-minute walk. With broken or missing footpaths, the walk to bus stop is mostly unpleasant and often scary. No wonder people are shifting to personal motor vehicles — motorbikes, then cars — as soon as they can afford them.

Rather than improving bus services — which are often the only means of transport for many, especially women, children, and the elderly — the state has been pouring precious public funds into flyovers in the hope of fixing the ever-worsening traffic congestion. But that is a fool’s errand. More roads attract more traffic even if public transport is good. You cannot beat obesity with bigger pants! My team estimates Chennai loses `4,000 crore yearly to traffic congestion.