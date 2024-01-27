Ilayaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharani’s body brought back to Chennai, funeral to be held in Theni

CHENNAI: Ilayaraaja’s daughter and national award-winning playback singer Bhavatharani’s body was brought back to Chennai from Sri Lanka on Friday. She passed away while undergoing treatment for cancer late on Thursday. After a brief halt at Ilayaraaja’s T Nagar residence for people from the film fraternity as well as fans to pay their final respects, her body was transported to Lower Camp in Theni district for the last rites on the family’s farm.
An ambulance transported her body from the airport to her T Nagar residence, where thousands of fans and others paid respects. Notable cine personalities, including actors Sivakumar and Srikanth, directors K Baghyaraj, Lingusamy, Vetrimaaran and former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar paid their tributes at the T Nagar residence.
Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his deep sorrow over her death, stating that he was shocked and pained about the news of her demise. He stated that it was be an irreparable loss to the music world and with her demise, there is a vacuum that cannot be filled.
The CM also extended his condolences to Ilayaraaja, Bhavatharani’s brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja, Karthick Raja and other family members.
Former CM O Panneerselvam, BJP state president K Annamalai, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, former union minister GK Vasan, Su Thirunavukkarasar, VK Sasikala and others also extended their condolences.