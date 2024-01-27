Ilayaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharani’s body brought back to Chennai, funeral to be held in Theni

CHENNAI: Ilayaraaja’s daughter and national award-winning playback singer Bhavatharani’s body was brought back to Chennai from Sri Lanka on Friday. She passed away while undergoing treatment for cancer late on Thursday. After a brief halt at Ilayaraaja’s T Nagar residence for people from the film fraternity as well as fans to pay their final respects, her body was transported to Lower Camp in Theni district for the last rites on the family’s farm.

An ambulance transported her body from the airport to her T Nagar residence, where thousands of fans and others paid respects. Notable cine personalities, including actors Sivakumar and Srikanth, directors K Baghyaraj, Lingusamy, Vetrimaaran and former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar paid their tributes at the T Nagar residence.