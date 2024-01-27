Khelo India Youth Games 2024: Kho Kho event kickstarts in Madurai

MADURAI: As part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024, a five-day league-based Kho Kho event has been organised at the SDAT complex in Madurai from Friday onwards (January 26-30). As many as 16 teams from 11 states have arrived to compete in the event, which was flagged off by Indian Kho Kho federation general secretary M S Thiagi along with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday.



In the first stage league match, eight teams from Groups A and B (both boys and girls categories) faced off against each other. Despite putting up a good fight, Tamil Nadu boys and girls teams were bested by the Delhi and Odisha teams, respectively. In the boys category, Tamil Nadu and Delhi teams scored 30 and 52 points, respectively. While in the girls category, the state team scored 16 points as the Odisha team clinched victory by scoring 33 points.