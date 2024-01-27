Kottai Ameer Award for Mohammed Zubair irks BJP

CHENNAI: Controversy erupted on Republic Day after Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony to Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, with the BJP criticising the move. The chief minister, in a post on X, highlighted the award given to Zubair, which also entails a cash reward of Rs 25,000, a medal and a certificate.

Reacting to the news, state BJP president K Annamalai said, “The social harmony award to a biased manipulator on Republic Day is an insult to all recipients of this award in the past. Creating social disharmony would be the right category to place this person. ”

“DMK’s choice doesn’t surprise us, as they continue to call a suicide bombing a cylinder blast and they’ve developed a new liking for half-truth peddlers under the disguise fact-checkers. Tax money is down the drain, but does it matter to the DMK Govt?,” he added.