Kovai brain-dead man’s organs to benefit four patients

COIMBATORE: The organs of a 34-year-old brain-dead youth were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for donation.

The dead man Rangasamy (34) belonged to Kasipalayam Indira Nagar near Gobichettipalayam of Erode district. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for intensive treatment on Tuesday but died on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Rangasamy, who was a daily wage labourer, sustained severe injuries on his head after he tripped and fell down at his house last Monday. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors at the CMCH. Later, the doctors at the hospital spoke with Rangasamy’s parents and relatives and enlightened them about organ donation. Subsequently, the latter agreed to donate his organs.