Open urination near school angers Dharmapuri residents

DHARMAPURI: People living around the Municipal Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dharmapuri town urged the administration to urgently end open urination in broken drainage in the locality.

Located nearly 50 meters from the municipality headquarters, the Municipal Government Girls Higher Secondary School has over 80 students. It is in the broken drainage outside the compound walls of the school that many urinate.

Speaking on the issue, A Kandhasamy, a resident of Sundaram Street said, “For as long as I can remember, people have been using the area as a restroom. There is no check on public urination. This coupled with the broken drain pipes has become a nuisance. It is even worse during the rainy season. We urge the municipality to renovate the drains and undertake a clean-up”.