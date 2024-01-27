Ram the common thread that unites Bharat, says Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Hailing Sri Ram as the ‘common thread that unites Bharat’, Governor RN Ravi said on Friday that Sri Ram has a deep connection with Tamil Nadu. His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, is the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched classical dance forms, Ravi said.

“The most ardent devotees of Sri Ram are from Tamil Nadu, and the great poet Kambar wrote the Ramavataram in Tamil, much before Sri Ram’s story was told in other Bharatiya languages, after the first one in Sanskrit,” Ravi said in his Republic Day message.

The governor also recalled his visit to Therazhundur, stating that at the Kambar Medu, the birthsite of Kambar, he could feel an unseen yet palpable presence.

“The Pran Prathishta of Sri Ram at the magnificent temple at Ayodhya has enthused the entire nation, filled it with self-confidence and infused new energy. Sri Ram has been our national icon and inspiration. He is the common thread that unites Bharat and resides in the heart of every Bharatiya. He is an inspiration and his rule — Ram Rajya — is an ultimate example of good governance, the ideals of which are enshrined in our Constitution.”