Southern Railway sees 13 per cent growth in passenger traffic, eight per cent revenue jump

CHENNAI: The average number of passengers transported by Southern Railway has increased to 21.4 lakh a day in 2023-24 from 19 lakh the previous year.

General manager R N Singh said, “There has been a notable 13% increase in passenger traffic between April and December 2023-24, with about 57.8 crore passengers travelling on trains operated by the zonal railway. Last year, about 51.5 crore passengers travelled during this period,” said Singh after unfurling the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations at the railway stadium in Perambur on Friday.

“This means Southern Railway carried about 2.4 lakh more passengers per day during 2023-24 compared to the previous year, registering a 13% growth in passenger traffic and an 8% growth in passenger revenue. Despite the increase in passenger demand, the zonal railway’s punctuality stood at 90%. Till December 2023, Southern Railway’s gross earnings stood at about Rs 9,482 crore, 5% higher than the corresponding period of 2022-23. We have loaded 32.24 tonne goods till December 31 and earned Rs 2,912 crore, registering 8.2% growth against 29.801 tonne in 2022-23. With the present trend of loading, SR is likely to achieve 41 tonne by the end of March,” Singh said.