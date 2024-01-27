Tableau, cultural events mark 75th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday unfurled the National Flag at the Marina on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. An Indian Air Force helicopter showered rose petals on the gathering. Around 7.50 am, the chief minister arrived at the venue for the Republic Day parade and drove past the enclosures for invitees, greeting the public. Later, the CM received the governor at the saluting base.

During the ceremonial march past, the governor took the salute. The governor also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial here.

A carnival of school and college students, apart from traditional cultural programmes, including Sambalpuri dance (Odisha), Siddi dance (tribal Karnataka), Lai Haroaba dance (Manipur), Silambattam, Karakattam, and Naiyyandimelam were the highlights of the celebrations.

The pageantry of floats, organised by 22 state departments, highlighted the state government’s various welfare schemes and achievements. The tableau by the Information Department had a portrait of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in white robes. Recently, the governor had paid homage to a portrait of Thiruvallur in saffron robes and holy ash on his forehead, which evoked criticism from various quarters.