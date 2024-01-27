Tamil Nadu farm worker injured as avuttukai goes off, booked

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Police booked two people for allegedly making country-made bombs (Avuttukai) to hunt wild animals after one of them went off during the manufacturing at their house. The incident came to light when one of them was injured as the bomb exploded and he had to be admitted in hospital.

The suspects were identified as U Rangan alias Rangasamy (33) and C Maran (51) from Karadimadai village, Mathipalayam near Thondamuthur in the district. The suspects were farm labourers and used to go hunting wild animals using Avuttukai in the forest adjacent to their village.