Tamil Nadu farm worker injured as avuttukai goes off, booked

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Police booked two people for allegedly making country-made bombs (Avuttukai) to hunt wild animals after one of them went off during the manufacturing at their house. The incident came to light when one of them was injured as the bomb exploded and he had to be admitted in hospital.
The suspects were identified as U Rangan alias Rangasamy (33) and C Maran (51) from Karadimadai village, Mathipalayam near Thondamuthur in the district. The suspects were farm labourers and used to go hunting wild animals using Avuttukai in the forest adjacent to their village.
On Thursday around 1 pm, when they were allegedly making of Avuttukai, one of them exploded and Rangasamy suffered injuries on his left hand. Meanwhile, T Soundarya, a forest guard from the Boluvampatti forest range in the district, complained with the Perur Police. Based on her complaint, the police booked them under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. Maran was arrested and remanded to the prison, said police sources.