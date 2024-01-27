Tamil Nadu government aided school swindles salary of elderly woman for years after serving fake termination letter

THOOTHUKUDI: Staging a sit-in protest at the Kovilpatti RDO office here on Friday, a 60-year-old woman sought a detailed investigation against the management of a government aided school, where she had worked for nearly 10 years, alleging that the management issued her a fake termination letter and had been usurping her salary for several years. C Siriyapushpam of Indira Nagar near Kovilpatti staged the protest along with her daughter and grandchildren against Muthukaruppan Memorial School, run by Muthukaruppan trust and aided under the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, of swindling her earnings all through the years.



In a petition submitted to the RDO, Siriyapushpam said that she was appointed as a sweeper in the school by the district collector, considering her plight as a widow, in 2011. However, she was terminated by the management on July 1, 2022 without any prior notice. "Despite submitting multiple petitions to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department and the collector, no one questioned the management's decision or took steps to reinstate me," she said.



The fraud came to light when Siriyapushpam went to pledge some jewellery at the Pasuvanthanai branch of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank, where she maintained her salary account. On her in-laws request, the bankers gave the account statement and they realised that salary was being credited to her account after 2020 as well, and the school management had been drawing the money. Subsequently, the family learnt that Siriyapushpam was served a fake termination letter, and salary was credited till her retirement age.