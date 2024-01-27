Tamilisai Soundarajan unfurls Tricolour, highlights achievements of Pondy government

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan presided over the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Beach Road in Puducherry on Friday. After receiving the guard of honour from the police personnel, she acknowledged the outstanding performances of schools, students, social workers, and government officials by presenting them with awards.

Cultural performances by school children added colours to the event.

Dr Tamilisai, in her address, highlighted the impact of the central government's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. She said, "Through the initiative, 17 central government welfare schemes have been directly issued to the beneficiaries in various locations." She emphasised the success of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with 98.54% of beneficiaries under 133 welfare schemes receiving funds directly to their bank accounts.

She detailed the allocation of funds for farmers, mentioning Puducherry's top rank in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Various departments disbursed funds for education, skill development, self-employment, and to construct public toilets. Dr Tamilisai also emphasised the achievements under schemes like Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.