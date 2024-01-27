Thenkalam villagers stage black flag protest against private solar plant
THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: As part of an indefinite agitation which began on Monday, Thenkalam villagers staged a black flag protest on Republic Day condemning the setting up of a private solar plant in the village near Tirunelveli. The residents tethered black flags atop 3,000 houses, shops, temples, masjids and churches, expressing their opposition against the proposed project. In an act of solidarity, shops were kept shut and over 500 people took part in the protest, sources said.
According to the villagers, a private entity had proposed to set up a solar power plant in the village. The entity is said to have purchased over 150 acres of land in this regard. However, the villagers claim that the entity purchased only 20 acres, and a majority of the farm lands were scandalously obtained by forging land documents, and without any consent from the public. "The entity also hoodwinked farmers through land brokers. Many of the farmers sold their lands believing that it was being purchased for agriculture purposes," they alleged.
"In the village, the majority of the people depend on agriculture and cattle rearing for livelihood. The solar plant would be detrimental for the farm production in Thenkalam, and the adjoining villages of Thalaiyuthu, Nallammalpuram, Thenkalampudur, Pallikottai, Alawanthankulam and Nanjankulam," said Kumar, an agitator of Thenkalam.
"We are protesting to protect our farmlands, cattle and the nearby hills', the protesters added. Meanwhile, the tasildar and VAO who visited the village took a photograph of the protest venue and departed without any peace talks. The villagers also unanimously passed a resolution opposing the solar power plant during a grama sabha meeting held at Thalaiyuthu panchayat, sources added.