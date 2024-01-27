Thenkalam villagers stage black flag protest against private solar plant

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: As part of an indefinite agitation which began on Monday, Thenkalam villagers staged a black flag protest on Republic Day condemning the setting up of a private solar plant in the village near Tirunelveli. The residents tethered black flags atop 3,000 houses, shops, temples, masjids and churches, expressing their opposition against the proposed project. In an act of solidarity, shops were kept shut and over 500 people took part in the protest, sources said.



According to the villagers, a private entity had proposed to set up a solar power plant in the village. The entity is said to have purchased over 150 acres of land in this regard. However, the villagers claim that the entity purchased only 20 acres, and a majority of the farm lands were scandalously obtained by forging land documents, and without any consent from the public. "The entity also hoodwinked farmers through land brokers. Many of the farmers sold their lands believing that it was being purchased for agriculture purposes," they alleged.