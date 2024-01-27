Youth, boy drown in sea in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 23-year-old man from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district drowned while bathing in the sea off Tharangambadi coast on Friday. While his fiancée to whom he got engaged only the day before was rescued, a 12-year-old boy who was also with the two drowned.
According to sources, a group of 25 people from Kumbakonam came down to Mayiladuthurai to attend the engagement of M Naveen Kumar, a milk trader from their town, with K Nivetha on Thursday.
Around 2.30 pm on Friday, the newly engaged youth along with the group from Kumbakonam was revelling at Tharangambadi Beach when some of them were swept away in the waves. Three of them - Kumar, Nivetha and Class 6 student P Saravanan -- were swept away further.
While Naveen Kumar and Saravanan died of asphyxiation, Nivetha was taken to Poraiyar General Hospital and then to Nagapattinam General Hospital where she is recovering.
Following an autopsy on the deceased at Mayiladuthurai General Hospital, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.