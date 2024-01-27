Youth, boy drown in sea in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 23-year-old man from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district drowned while bathing in the sea off Tharangambadi coast on Friday. While his fiancée to whom he got engaged only the day before was rescued, a 12-year-old boy who was also with the two drowned.

According to sources, a group of 25 people from Kumbakonam came down to Mayiladuthurai to attend the engagement of M Naveen Kumar, a milk trader from their town, with K Nivetha on Thursday.