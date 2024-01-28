72nd Nadar Mahajana Sangam conference held in Madurai

MADURAI: There is no safety for anyone in the state, including businessmen, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday.
Addressing the 72d conference of the Nadar Mahajana Sangam at the Nadar Mahajana Sangam S Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai, he said following the footprints of the state’s former chief minister K Kamarajar, the AIADMK has done a lot for the school as well higher education in the state.
Earlier, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, without naming the DMK or its allies, said it has become a passion to say no to tea parties organised by the governor. Taking a dig at former Telangana state chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao, she said, “In Telangana, a CM who refused to attend the tea party now cannot even enter the office as he lost in the recent Assembly election. Tamil culture is about attending functions and events, even if they are organised by the enemy.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said political parties in the state must provide proper representation to the Nadar community. “This demand is not born out of a casteist mindset but is based on social justice. We need to think about the greatness of Kamarajar, who resigned as the chief minister for the welfare of the Congress. Now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was ready to switch alliances to keep his post and opt out of the INDIA bloc. Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra is another example of a chief minister who switched for the sake of the post,” he said.
Nadar Mahajana Sangam general secretary G Karikolraj and others participated in the event.