72nd Nadar Mahajana Sangam conference held in Madurai

MADURAI: There is no safety for anyone in the state, including businessmen, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Addressing the 72d conference of the Nadar Mahajana Sangam at the Nadar Mahajana Sangam S Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai, he said following the footprints of the state’s former chief minister K Kamarajar, the AIADMK has done a lot for the school as well higher education in the state.

Earlier, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, without naming the DMK or its allies, said it has become a passion to say no to tea parties organised by the governor. Taking a dig at former Telangana state chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao, she said, “In Telangana, a CM who refused to attend the tea party now cannot even enter the office as he lost in the recent Assembly election. Tamil culture is about attending functions and events, even if they are organised by the enemy.