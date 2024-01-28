Annual bird census commences in Kodiyakarai

NAGAPATTINAM: The two-day, annual bird census at Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai of the district commenced on Saturday.
The census is part of a state-wide survey, 'Tamil Nadu Synchronised Bird Census' undertaken by the forest department. The department takes count of bird species in sanctuaries to record their presence in a particular year. Officials said the results of the census of water birds would be released after the second day. A separate census for territorial birds would take place during March 2-3, they added.
The first day of the census included a crash course and a pre-census. B Ayub Khan, forest range officer in Vedaranyam, led the census on directions of Nagapattinam Wildlife Warden Abhishek Tomar and Chief Conservator of Forests N Satheesh.
"We divided the participants into twelve teams for twelve transects and sent them to places across Kodiyakarai and Kodiyakadu to survey the birds. Each team comprises forest department personnel, students and nonprofit members. The first day is a trial while the second day is more conclusive on the bird count," Khan said.
Students and researchers from AVC College in Mayiladuthurai participated in the census. On Saturday, wildlife biologist Dr J Pandiyan made a presentation and gave the students a crash course. He explained how to identify waterbirds like plovers, sandpipers, gulls, terns and ducks.
Then, the teams visited channels, wetland islands, bird congregation points, and salt pan pump houses, among others, and counted the birds until sunset. Wildlife biologist Dr M Murthy said, "The census is interesting. We identified more birds species such as pelicans, painted storks and Little Stints."
Keny J New Port, project manager from Nature Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS), and forest department biologist Dr I Arivu joined in the census.