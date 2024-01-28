Annual bird census commences in Kodiyakarai

NAGAPATTINAM: The two-day, annual bird census at Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai of the district commenced on Saturday.

The census is part of a state-wide survey, 'Tamil Nadu Synchronised Bird Census' undertaken by the forest department. The department takes count of bird species in sanctuaries to record their presence in a particular year. Officials said the results of the census of water birds would be released after the second day. A separate census for territorial birds would take place during March 2-3, they added.