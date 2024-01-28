Foldable number plates pose headache for traffic police in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The growing use of foldable number plates on two-wheelers is posing trouble for traffic police in Coimbatore city. It is difficult to trace traffic violators when bikers install tail tidy, which is an accessory to fix a smaller number plate at the rear replacing the larger one mandated by law. Police fear that the trend may encourage illegal activities as CCTV cameras may not be able to capture the tiny, retractable number plates.

“Many motorcyclists, who indulged in illegal bike racing and stunts on roads, were found using foldable number plates. They would hide the number plates above the mudguard while indulging in rash driving so that the registration number of the vehicle was not detected. They cannot be booked for violations if the number plate is not visible,” said a police officer attached to the Traffic Investigation Wing in Coimbatore city.

Such kind of number plates are being fixed on many vehicles, including those not used for racing, he added.The police officer also said the vehicles without number plates and foldable number plates could be used by miscreants to evade action after committing crimes like chain snatching and robbery.

“Youngsters might be using motorcycles for illegal activities by removing the registration numbers or using foldable number plates. In a few cases, we came to know that the offenders use foldable number plates to get away with their illegal activities. We are taking steps to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other advanced cameras to prevent crimes. However, on the other hand, the use of foldable number plates has gone up,” the officer added.