'I hailed Netaji, didn’t disrespect Gandhi', says TN Governor; Congress protests

CHENNAI: Clarifying his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi a few days ago, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said he had only tried to highlight the significant contributions of Netaji Subash Chandrabose to the nation’s Independence and his remarks did not mean any disrespect to Gandhi.

The statement came even as a demonstration led by TNCC president KS Alagiri was underway in the city protesting his remarks. Congress cadre also protested across the state.

Ravi said, “Some media reports in the last 3-4 days have sought to create an erroneous impression that I have been disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation. Nothing could be farther from truth. I hold Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard; his teachings have been the ideals of my life.”

The governor said following his speech at the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji on January 23, some media cherry-picked his speech and twisted it. Ravi said he had only sought to elaborate on the point that Netaji’s significant contributions to Independence has not been adequately appreciated.