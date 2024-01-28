Madras High Court stays TNPCB’s order to shut breweries

CHENNAI: Finding no serious irregularities or violations in the operations of a beer manufacturing company in Tiruvallur district, the Madras High Court stayed the closure order issued to it by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for violations of air and water pollution rules.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar recently granted the interim stay on the operation of the closure order after hearing petitions filed by United Breweries Ltd.

Referring to the submissions made by senior counsel V Raghavachari for the breweries, the bench said it was unable to find any justification for closing the units for ‘trivial reasons’.

It further said that the trivial reasons found in the impugned closure order are based on reports filed after the inspection held on January 20. When there is a reply to the show cause notice, there is no reference to the compliance reported by the petitioner in its explanations.