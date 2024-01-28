Need more LKG, UKG sections in TN govt schools, say parents and teachers

COIMBATORE: Parents and educationists have urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the number of the kindergarten sections in government schools in the upcoming academic year.

The opportunity for pre-education is denied to children at government schools owing to the inadequate number of Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) sections in several parts of the state, said a parent.

Parent, C Selvarani of Pudhupalayam in Thondamuthur block in the district told TNIE, “I have been sending my daughter to the nearby anganwadi for the last one-and-a-half years. As she is nearing four years I was planning to admit her to the kindergarten section. But when I looked for kindergarten admission in and around Thondamuhur, I came to know that it is functioning on the campus of 12 primary and middle schools located at Vadavalli and Perur areas. Those areas are about 10 kilometers from Thondamuthur.”