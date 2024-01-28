NGT seeks report on encroachment of waterbodies, river poramboke in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the chief secretary on district-wise encroachments on waterbodies, wetlands and river poramboke land. It has also sought a list of encroachments in the form of cultivation, temporary or permanent habitations and commercial buildings and a plan of action to evict them.

Following newspaper reports on calamities owing to damage to natural resources, Justice Pushpa Satyanarayan and Dr Satyagopal Korlapati of the tribunal took up the matter suo motu.

The tribunal has sought a report on how many waterbodies in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram have been breached, of which how many were manmade and the action taken thereof. It has sought details on extent of wetlands (natural and manmade) and rivers that have been allotted to government departments for the construction of commercial and residential buildings.

The government has been asked to provide information on the extent of water storage capacity as per tank records and how much storage capacity is lost due to shrinkage of waterbodies.