Plea to monitor water supply from Hogenakkal project in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: With summer approaching, residents of Dharmapuri and other parts of the district urged the administration to regulate the supply of drinking water from the Hogenakkal project. They also complained about the supply of water with fluoride content and urged panchayats and municipalities to provide safe drinking water.

A major part of the Dharmapuri town and town panchayats relies on the water supply from the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (HDWFMP). The groundwater in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri has fluoride content between 1.5 -12.4 milligrams per liter (mg/l) which is well above the WHO guideline value which is 1 mg/l. In 2010, the Tamil Nadu government set up the Hogenakkal at a cost of Rs 1,928 crore to ensure that people are provided with clean drinking water.

The main aim of this project was to prevent people from consuming fluoride-rich groundwater as prolonged consumption of this would lead to fluorosis. However, despite the scheme, poor-quality drinking water is being supplied, say public. Residents claimed the water supplied from the Hogenakkal project has polluted groundwater too.