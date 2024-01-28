Six killed as car, truck collide head-on in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

TENKASI: Six persons were killed after their car collided head-on with a cement-laden truck near Kadayanallur in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased persons were identified as Karthik, Vel Manoj, Subramani, Manokaran, Muthuselvan and Bothiraj. While five persons died on the spot, one died when he was being taken to the hospital.

The deceased persons were the native of Puliyangudi. They went to Courtallam to take bath and were returning to their native when the head-on collision took place between Singilipatti and Punnaiyapuram areas on Thirumangalam – Kollam highway road.

The Chokkampatti police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. The debris of the car which was run over by the truck after the collision was cleared, unblocking traffic movement. The corpses of the deceased persons were sent by the police to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The Superintendent of Police T P Sureshkumar inspected the spot.